World Statistics Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes & Messages

Happy World Statistics Day 2022
(Image: iStock)
World Statistics Day is celebrated on 20 October every five years. This year, World Statistics Day will fall on a Thursday. World Statistics Day was established in 2010 by the United Nations Statistical Commission to highlight the importance of statistics and the significance of academic research on the development of civil society and business.
Statistics plays a major role in various fields like healthcare, law, finance, science, education, and spending habits. They help raise awareness, frame important questions, and work towards getting the answers to those questions to reveal important information in the language of numbers.
Share the theme, quotes, wishes, and messages on World Statistics Day 2022.
The theme for World Statistics Day 2022 is 'Data for Sustainable Development.' The theme recognises the contribution of high-quality research in the field of applied and theoretical statistics, which is beneficial for the official statistical system to gather information.
"We must be careful not to confuse data with the abstractions we use to analyze them." - William James
"Maturity is the capacity to endure uncertainty." - John Finley
"Natural selection is a mechanism for generating an exceedingly high degree of improbability." - RA Fisher
"Those who ignore Statistics are condemned to reinvent it." - Brad Efron
"My thesis is simply this: probability does not exist." - Bruno de Finetti.
"The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of millions is a statistic." - Joseph Stalin.
"The plural of anecdote is not data." - Roger Brinner.
"To find out what happens when you change something, it is necessary to change it." - Box, Hunter, and Hunter
"World Statistics Dday raises awareness among people about the importance of statistics and its role in the development of a country's economy."
"Statistics is an important way to collect data since it helps organisations and governments plan and take decisions accordingly. Happy World Statistics Day!"
"Do not treat statistics as just numbers; they are the way to development, progress, and decision-making that are crucial. Wishing you a happy World Statistics Day!"
"Happy World Statistics Day to all the scientists, mathematicians, and workers who work with numbers day and night. We want them to know that they are appreciated for their work."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)