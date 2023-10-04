World Space Week 2023 Date: Theme, Activities, Competition & Significance Here

World Space Week is celebrated every year from 4 October to 10 October. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is situated at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota and the rocket launch vehicles of ISRO are launched from there. One should note that the first man-made artificial satellite was placed into a low earth orbit on 4 October 1957. Exactly ten years later, a treaty on the peaceful use of outer space was introduced and signed by UNO on 10 October 1967.

The United Nations Organisation (UNO) declared the week from 4 October to 10 October, as "World Space Week". Every year, a new theme is selected to observe the week. This week is extremely important because it helps us to learn more about space and inspires students to promote space programmes.