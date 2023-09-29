International Translation Day 2023 Theme, History, Activities, and Quotes

International Translation Day (ITD) is celebrated every year on 30 September. The day is observed by the International Federation of Translators (FIT) to highlight the significant role of translators all across the world.

International Translation Day is recognized on global level to promote the role of language translators, and to create awareness about the commendable contributions of translators and interpreters in bridging the linguistic and cultural divisions.

Translation is a connecting link between diverse cultures and communities. It reflects and influences power disparities. International Translation Day is focussed on showcasing these complex dynamics, and provide a better understanding of the issues faced by translators of indigenous languages.