World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History & Quotes To Share

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: World Animal Day is celebrated on 4 October every year with an aim to raise awareness about the welfare standards of animals. Animals are an important part of the environment and the ecosystem, They support the web activity that helps the ecosystem to function. Animals are generally of two types- domestic animals and wild animals.

The animals that are trained to help people and are kept at home are known as domestic animals. These animals are selectively bred and genetically adapted over generations to live alongside humans. Wild animals are the ones that live on their own without help from people. These animals find their own food, shelter, water, and all other needs without the help of humans.

Animals play a major role in balancing the ecosystem and we will be learning about the history and theme for Animal Welfare day 2023.