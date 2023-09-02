As India hit yet another historic milestone with the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission on Saturday, 2 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team on the feat, which came just days after the success of Chandrayaan-3, India's moon mission.

"After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1," he tweeted.

Aditya-L1 is the ISRO's first satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the sun.