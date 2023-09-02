As India hit yet another historic milestone with the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission on Saturday, 2 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team on the feat, which came just days after the success of Chandrayaan-3, India's moon mission.
"After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India's first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1," he tweeted.
Aditya-L1 is the ISRO's first satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the sun.
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, termed the programme a "landmark achievement that takes India's indigenous space programme to a new trajectory."
After the launch, the project director of Aditya-L1, Tamil Nadu-based scientist Nigar Shaji, said that the programme "is like a dream come true."
"I am extremely happy that Aditya L-1 has been injected by PSLV. Aditya L-1 has started its 125 days of long journey. Once Aditya L-1 is commissioned, it will be an asset to the country and the global scientific fraternity. I want to thank the entire team for their support and guidance in making this mission possible...," she said, as per news agency ANI.
'Indebted to Scientists': How Politicos Reacted
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that the country is "indebted and grateful to our scientists, space engineers, and researchers" for the successful launch of Aditya-L1.
"Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "May its [Aditya-L1's] findings bring back the warmth & glory of the sun into all Indian lives!"
"Kudos to the brilliant minds at ISRO who have made this mission possible. Your dedication and expertise continue to inspire us all. Here's to a bright future of solar exploration and groundbreaking discoveries!" tweeted Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Here are some other reactions:
What the Scientific Community Said
Addressing a gathering after the launch, ISRO chief S Somanath, as per PTI, said, "The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit...which is intended very precisely by the PSLV. I want to congratulate the PSLV for such a different mission approach today to put Aditya L1 in the right orbit."
OP Gupta, who is the senior engineer of the Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi, pointed out that until today, only earth-based observatories have been used to study the sun in India.
"There is an observatory in Udaipur. But this is the first time that after sending this mission and establishing this observatory sun will be studied...The distance of the sun from the earth is 15 lakh km, this is important... It will take four months and then it will start its work. Seven payloads will analyse different areas..."OP Gupta, as per ANI
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavn Nair, said, as per ANI: "It is a very exciting moment that after the Moon, we are going to the Sun. It is very important because we are trying to study the Sun-Earth coupling as Sun is the source which maintains entire planet Earth."
