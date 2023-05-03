World Press Freedom Day 2023 Theme: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages for Status

World Press Freedom Day 2023 Theme, Wishes, Quotes, Images, and more.
World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) or World Press Day is observed annually on 3 May to recognise the great efforts and contributions of Journalists in uncovering the deepest and unknown truths of society.
This year, World Press Freedom Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. The day is celebrated by UNESCO every year to educate the public about the role of media on a global level.
World Press Day was established on 3 May 1993 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The theme of World Press Day 2023 is "Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as the engine of other human rights." According to the UNESCO, "This year marks the 30th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's decision to proclaim International Press Freedom Day."
Let us read about World Press Day 2023 wishes, quotes, and messages below.
"The freedom of the human mind is recognized in the right to free speech and free press." [Calvin Coolidge].
"Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose." [George Orwell].
"No prison is big enough to contain free speech." [Mazen Darwish].
“History has given me the choice of a pen." [Gao Yu].
Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego. [Mahatma Gandhi].
A free press is one of the pillars of democracy [Nelson Mandela].
"I still believe that if your aim is to change the world, journalism is a more immediate short-term weapon." [Tom Stoppard].
I wish you on this World Press Day. Keep doing the awesome work.
Journalists have a great responsibility of revealing the truth. Happy World Press Day 2023.
I believe that press reporters should be treated with honor and respect for the amazing work they do. Happy World Press Freedom day.
News reporters, press, and Journalists should have the freedom to speak the truth and do their work. Happy World Press Freedom Day 2023.
Nothing in this world should stop journalists to reveal the truth and speak freely. Happy World Press Day.
The power of pen is more than anything. Let us use it wisely for the benefit of our society. Happy Happy World Press day 2023.
