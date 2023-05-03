World Press Freedom Day 2023 Theme: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages for Status

World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) or World Press Day is observed annually on 3 May to recognise the great efforts and contributions of Journalists in uncovering the deepest and unknown truths of society.

This year, World Press Freedom Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. The day is celebrated by UNESCO every year to educate the public about the role of media on a global level.

World Press Day was established on 3 May 1993 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The theme of World Press Day 2023 is "Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as the engine of other human rights." According to the UNESCO, "This year marks the 30th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's decision to proclaim International Press Freedom Day."

Let us read about World Press Day 2023 wishes, quotes, and messages below.