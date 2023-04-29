Happy International Dance Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images & Messages for Status

International Dance Day 2022 Wishes, Images and Significance.
(Photo: iStock)
International Dance Day is celebrated every year on 29 April to create awareness among people about dancing and encourage them to participate in dance programmes and activities.
International Dance Day was first recognised by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is UNESCO's primary partner in the performing arts. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, who invented modern ballet. It is celebrated to acknowledge different forms of dance.
Let us find out the International Dance Day 2023 date, wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, and images for Status.
International Dance Day 2023 is celebrated today on Saturday, 29 April.
Let us dance in the sun, wearing wildflowers in our hair. [Susan Polis Schutz].
Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free. [Rumi].
[Those who dance are considered insane by those who cannot hear the music. [George Carlin].
Dancing is poetry with arms and legs. [Charles Baudelaire].
Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world. [Voltaire].
Dancing is like dreaming with your feet! [Constanze Mozart].
"The most essential thing in dance discipline is devotion." [Merce Cunningham].
[When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you." [Paulo Coelho].
I hope you always dance to the music you enjoy and live your life on your terms in honour of International Dance Day. Happy International Dance Day 2023.
You may express your sentiments and emotions through dance, and you can also pleasure your body by dancing. Happy International Dance Day, everyone. Happy International Dance Day.
Dance is similar to breathing and catharsis. Take full advantage of it and let your emotions run free. Happy International Dance Day, everyone.
