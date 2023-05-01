Happy Labour Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes & Images To Share as Status on May Day

Labour Day, May Day, or Worker's Day is celebrated annually on 1 May. This day is observed to educate people about the hard work of labourers and create awareness about their rights.

The commemoration of Labour Day dates back to 19th century in the United States of America. To honour the 1886 countrywide strike for an eight-hour working day, which started on 1 May and culminated in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, the United States, 1 May has been designated as Labour Day.

The main significance of observing Labour Day is to honor and encourage the achievements of workers.

