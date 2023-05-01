Happy Labour Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes & Images To Share as Status on May Day

Happy Labour Day 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and images for Facebook and WhatsApp status.
(Photo: iStock)
Labour Day, May Day, or Worker's Day is celebrated annually on 1 May. This day is observed to educate people about the hard work of labourers and create awareness about their rights.
The commemoration of Labour Day dates back to 19th century in the United States of America. To honour the 1886 countrywide strike for an eight-hour working day, which started on 1 May and culminated in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, the United States, 1 May has been designated as Labour Day.
The main significance of observing Labour Day is to honor and encourage the achievements of workers.
Here are some Labour Day wishes, quotes, messages, and images below.
Labour Day is a day to honor and respect the dedicated work of strong willed people around us. Happy Labour Day 2023.
On this Worker's Day, I am sending great wishes and greetings to all the hardworking labourers of the world. Happy May Day 2023.
Without hard work, there is no success. Sending my heartiest wishes to all the labourers of India. Happy Labour Day.
Every form of wealth is the product of labour. Happy International Workers Day 2023.
I hope that everyone enjoys a successful and joyful May Day with their loved ones. Happy Worker's Day 2023.
What the two hands of the labourer can achieve, the capitalist will never get with all his gold and silver. [Mahatma Gandhi].
Labour was the first price, the original purchase - money that was paid for all things. It was not by gold or by silver, but by labour, that all wealth of the world was originally purchased. [Adam Smith]
Every day, my daddy told me the same thing. 'Once a task is just begun, never leave it till it's done. Be the labour great or small, do it well or not at all.' [Quincy Jones]
But it is clear that the price of labour has no necessary connection with the price of food, since it depends entirely on the supply of labourers compared with the demand. [David Ricardo]
Labour, like all other things which are purchased and sold... has its natural and its market price. [David Ricardo]
The reward of labour is life. Is that not enough? [William Morris]
A full belly to the labourer was, in my opinion, the foundation of public morals and the only source of real public peace. [William Cobbett]
