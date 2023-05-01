Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 Wishes: Quotes and Images To Share With Loved Ones

Maharashtra Day, Maharashtra Din, or Maharashtra Diwas is celebrated annually on 1 May to commemorate the day on which the western Indian state was created in the year 1960. According to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed out of the former state of Bombay.

The occasion of Maharashtra Day is celebrated across the state with cultural events, parades, and other public gatherings. This year, Maharashtra Day 2023 falls on Monday, 1 May 2023.

Let's look at some Maharashtra Day wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.