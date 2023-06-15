World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Significance.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is recognised annually on 15 June to create awareness among people about the discrimination, abuse, and negligence faced by elderly people. The day is observed to highlight the significance of rights of older adults so that people will learn to respect and honor their existence in the society.

Elder abuse is a global issue faced by millions of elderly people throughout the world. Elder adults are being abused in different settings including nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities, old age homes, homes, and more. Elder abuse can have harmful effects on the health of victims including mental trauma, physical damage, emotional breakdown, etc.

Elder abuse is often overlooked and underreported in the society especially when the perpetrators are family members. The day is celebrated to educate people about the importance of elderly people and making sure that they are treated with respect, honor, and dignity.