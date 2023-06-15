World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Significance.
(Photo: iStock)
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is recognised annually on 15 June to create awareness among people about the discrimination, abuse, and negligence faced by elderly people. The day is observed to highlight the significance of rights of older adults so that people will learn to respect and honor their existence in the society.
Elder abuse is a global issue faced by millions of elderly people throughout the world. Elder adults are being abused in different settings including nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities, old age homes, homes, and more. Elder abuse can have harmful effects on the health of victims including mental trauma, physical damage, emotional breakdown, etc.
Elder abuse is often overlooked and underreported in the society especially when the perpetrators are family members. The day is celebrated to educate people about the importance of elderly people and making sure that they are treated with respect, honor, and dignity.
According to United UN, the theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 is "Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses".
This year’s commemoration will provide updates on closing the circle, taking into account “policies” through relevant outcomes of the fourth review and appraisal of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (MIPAA); “universal laws” and how a legally binding instrument can provide standards to prevent and combat elder abuse; as well as updates on the implementation of the five priorities of the Decade to tackle the abuse of older people through “evidence-based” gap maps, population based surveys and cost-effective solutions, says United Nations.
The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011. The day is being observed to highlight and create awareness about different types of elder abuse including financial, mental, physical, and emotional. It also promotes measures to address and prevent the inhuman act of elder abuse.
The main significance of celebrating the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is to protect the rights of elderly people and take measures to ensure that they are treated equally in the society. Following are some of the key significances of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
1. Raising awareness about elder abuse to make sure that elderly people do not face any form of discrimination and abandonment. WEAAD educates communities and organisations about the adverse effects of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
2. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day promotes the measures to protect the rights of older adults. It emphasises the need of legislative policies to ensure the protection of dignity, honor, respect, and autonomy of elderly people. WEAAD encourages government and other organisations to address the serious concern of elder abuse and strengthen frameworks to demolish it from the society.
3. World Elder Abuse Awareness promotes collaboration of governments, NGOs, healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and others to develop strong strategies to combat the elder abuse worldwide and ensure that the victims are supported in every possible way.