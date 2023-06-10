World Day against Child Labour 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

World Day Against Child Labour is celebrated on 12 June every year with an aim to eradicate child labour. It is an event that is observed by all United Nations member countries to raise awareness about the need to end child Labour. The International Labour Organization established World Day Against Child Labour in the year 2002 and since then it has been an international event.

This day is observed to encourage individuals, organizations and governments to take action against child Labour with an aim to end it forever. Let's have a look on the details about World Day Against Child Labour such as its history, theme, and significance.