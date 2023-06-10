World Day against Child Labour 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

All you need to know about World Day against Child Labour 2023
(Image: iStock)
World Day Against Child Labour is celebrated on 12 June every year with an aim to eradicate child labour. It is an event that is observed by all United Nations member countries to raise awareness about the need to end child Labour. The International Labour Organization established World Day Against Child Labour in the year 2002 and since then it has been an international event.
This day is observed to encourage individuals, organizations and governments to take action against child Labour with an aim to end it forever. Let's have a look on the details about World Day Against Child Labour such as its history, theme, and significance.
This year, we will be celebrating the 21st World Day Against Child Labour. On this occasion, the International Labour Organization (ILO) organizes several events that emphasize on the importance of ending child Labour. This World Day Against Child Labour, the ILO has decided on the theme “Week of Action against Child Labour” to raise more awareness about the issue.
Every year, several countries participate in the celebration and few prominent global organizations try spreading the message of ending child Labour.
The history of World Day Against Child Labour can be traced back to 2002, when the International Labour Organization established this day. And since then there has been no coming back and the event has been celebrated annually far and wide across the globe.
Child Labour takes away the childhood and innocence of children.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) designated 12 June as World Day Against Child Labour to grab people's attention on this issue.
The United Nations announced 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour.
Child Labour is a serious problem and this day is an opportunity to addresses this issue. Child Labour robs children of their innocence, their rights, and a ‘normal’ childhood. They are exploited and made to work in harsh conditions that can be dangerous. It is important to support and observe this day with an aim to amplify the message of eradicating child Labour. It is important to observe World Day Against Child Labour because:
Child Labour puts a stop to child's normal life and education
It puts the child in challenging situations that can be mentally draining.
Child Labour is unfair since the children don't get their normal rights and get far more lesser wage.
