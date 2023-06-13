International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International Albinism Awareness Day is observed annually on 13th June to create awareness about a genetic skin condition called Albinism, and promote the rights and regulations of Albinism on a global level.

The day is recognized to put an end to the misconceptions and stereotypes related to this condition, and also encourage the inclusion of people suffering from Albinism in all aspects of society without any discrimination.

Albinism is a genetic condition in which there is either less or no pigmentation in certain organs of the body like hair, eyes, and skin. Such people lack one of the most important pigments of the body called melanin that is responsible for skin pigmentation. Besides pigmentation, melanin has several important functions like it protects the skin from harmful UV radiations. Due to the absence of melanin, Albinos are often at a higher risk of skin cancer.