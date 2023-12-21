Winter Skincare Routine: What Should You Do For Winter Skincare?

1. Moisturize- Make sure to use a thick moisturizer for winter. It helps provide an extra layer of protection for the skin and protects the skin in harsh weather accompanied by winds and snow. A good moisturizer will help maintain hydration levels and also protect the skin barrier.

2. Sunscreen is a product that remains constant during all the weather. Never make the mistake of walking out without sunscreen just because it's cloudy or cold. If you can't see the sun and UV rays, it is not that it is not there. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen depending on your skin type.

3. Exfoliate- We often use scrubs to get rid of dead skin and get that glow. But harsh ingredients in scrubs can rip off the moisture in the skin and leave it looking dull. Always use chemical exfoliants for the skin. they are not that harsh and make sure to use them in 7-10 days to avoid over-exfoliation.

4. Lip balms are a girl's best friend but it must be everyone's best friend in winter to avoid chapped lips. Chapped lips can get irritated and lead to bleeding in harsh weather. It is better to keep applying good quality lip balms frequently to avoid dry lips.

5. Hydration from within is an important part of skincare. No matter how good or expensive products you apply, if you don't drink water, there will always be something missing. Try adding mint, lemon, and cucumber to water and keep sipping it throughout the day.