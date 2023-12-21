Winter Skincare Routine: What Should You Do For Winter Skincare?

Winter Skincare tips
(Image: iStock)
Winters are here and we just feel like sitting in our rooms rolled in the warm blankets with hot beverages and a heater ahead but we need to get out and get things done. Winter feels harsh on the body, especially on the skin. The skin glows at its best during winters but it also becomes prone to dryness making it difficult for us to keep the skin hydrated. During the winter season, dust mites, mold, and pollen become more prominent which triggers allergic reactions or sensitivities in the skin. One of the common mistakes people make is to follow the same routine all year round which makes no difference in their skin.
It is important to know that everyone's skin is different and they need different products. Similarly, the skin needs proper care and different products with changes in season. Today, we are here to discuss the skincare routine for winter. Make sure to consult your dermatologist to get a customized routine as per your skin concerns.
1. Moisturize- Make sure to use a thick moisturizer for winter. It helps provide an extra layer of protection for the skin and protects the skin in harsh weather accompanied by winds and snow. A good moisturizer will help maintain hydration levels and also protect the skin barrier.
2. Sunscreen is a product that remains constant during all the weather. Never make the mistake of walking out without sunscreen just because it's cloudy or cold. If you can't see the sun and UV rays, it is not that it is not there. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen depending on your skin type.
3. Exfoliate- We often use scrubs to get rid of dead skin and get that glow. But harsh ingredients in scrubs can rip off the moisture in the skin and leave it looking dull. Always use chemical exfoliants for the skin. they are not that harsh and make sure to use them in 7-10 days to avoid over-exfoliation.
4. Lip balms are a girl's best friend but it must be everyone's best friend in winter to avoid chapped lips. Chapped lips can get irritated and lead to bleeding in harsh weather. It is better to keep applying good quality lip balms frequently to avoid dry lips.
5. Hydration from within is an important part of skincare. No matter how good or expensive products you apply, if you don't drink water, there will always be something missing. Try adding mint, lemon, and cucumber to water and keep sipping it throughout the day.
6. Layered dressing is not just to protect you from the cold weather but it also protects your skin from harsh weather, cold air, winds, and harmful UV rays that are not visible.
7. Hot showers feel nicer in winter but extreme hot water does no good to the skin, It just dries it out since hot water strips the skin off its natural oils. Thus, use lukewarm water for showers.
8. The Cleansers you choose during winter and summer cannot be the same. You need to use a mild cleanser during winter so that it's mild for the skin and has a soothing effect along with the feeling of fresh and clean skin.
9. The Winter skincare products you choose must have nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, cocoa butter, and antioxidants to support the skin's health.
10. Humidifiers can be a great addition to your home. They help fight dry weather and help retain moisture in the skin for the winter.
