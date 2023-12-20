Importance Of Drinking Water In Winter & Hydration Tips In Winter

Hydration in winter
(Image: iStock)
As the winter season sets in, it's easy to overlook the importance of staying hydrated. Despite the colder temperatures, your body's need for water remains just as critical as it is during the warmer months. The chilly weather, indoor heating, and dry air can quietly lead to dehydration, even if you don't feel particularly thirsty.
Hydration plays a vital role in supporting essential bodily functions, such as circulation, digestion, and maintaining a steady body temperature. During winter, when your body expends extra energy to stay warm, ensuring proper hydration becomes even more crucial.
Moreover, adequate hydration is a key player in supporting your immune system. This becomes especially significant during the winter months when the prevalence of colds and flu is higher. Keeping your immune system robust through proper hydration is a proactive step towards staying healthy.
Dehydration can have noticeable effects on your energy levels and alertness. Feeling fatigued and less focused can be attributed to insufficient water intake. By making a conscious effort to stay hydrated, you can maintain your energy levels and mental clarity even in winter.
According to Ms. Miloni Bhandari, Clinical Dietician and Functional Nutritionist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital from Pune, below are the tips to stay hydrated in winter.
Amid winter engagements, it's easy to forget to drink water. Setting reminders on your phone or using a water bottle with time markers can help you stay on track.
Warm and soothing beverages such as herbal teas, soups, and broths contribute not only to hydration but also to the overall coziness of the season.
Including foods with higher water content, like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges in your diet is another smart strategy for staying hydrated.
When engaging in physical activities, don't forget that the need for hydration persists in cold weather. Drinking water before and after exercising helps replenish fluids lost through sweat.
Limiting the intake of dehydrating beverages like caffeinated drinks and alcohol is advisable.
Carrying a water bottle and sipping water at regular intervals becomes a conscious habit that contributes to overall well-being.
Adding a touch of flavor to your water with ingredients like mint leaves, chia seeds, lemon, or cucumber can make hydration more enjoyable.
Monitoring the color of your urine is a practical way to gauge your hydration status. Light yellow indicates good hydration, while dark yellow or amber may signal dehydration—prompting the need to increase fluid intake.
Additionally, combating the dryness of winter air with moisturizers and lotions contributes to retaining hydration, not just internally but for your skin as well.
Finally, maintaining a well-balanced diet, rich in nutrient-dense, colorful foods further supports overall hydration.
