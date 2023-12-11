7 Impressive Tips To Boost Your Immunity During Winters

7 Impressive Tips To Boost Immune System in Winters.
(Photo: iStock)
Winter Tips To Boost Immunity: People frequently get sick during the winter for a variety of reasons, and one of the most common ones is decreased immunity. Cough, cold, fever, chills, flu, and various other health problems are somewhat expected during the winter months due to low immunity. However, we may strengthen our immune systems to maintain our health by implementing specific dietary and lifestyle modifications. Although, these changes can't completely prevent health issues, however, we can anticipate a quicker recovery and a milder illness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are millions of cases of the common cold each year, and the average adult catches two to three colds every year. This implies that your chances of getting a cold in the winter are relatively high. There are several ways to strengthen your immune system during winters (and all year round), but we have curated some best tips for you to boost your immunity to prevent or decrease illnesses.
Following are some of the best ways to strengthen your immunity in winters to prevent or decrease the chances of several winter illnesses.
1. Increase Vitamin D Levels: Low exposure to sun during winters may result in low Vitamin D levels. To keep the bones, teeth, and muscles healthy, it is important to maintain the optimal levels of Vitamin D in the body. Although, you can get the Vit D easily from diet but that's not enough to keep up with the body's requirement. Therefore, soaking in the sun is advised during winters to top up the Vitamin D. If you are someone who stays mostly indoors during winters, you can take Vitamin D supplements after consulting your doctor. Low levels of Vitamin D has been found to be associated with many seasonal illnesses including depression.
2. Keep Yourself Hydrated: Like other months of the year, drinking plenty of water is important during winters to keep the immune system strong. People must avoid taking excessive alcohol during winters because this may lead to dehydration, and ultimately low immunity. According to the University of California, Irvine, water assists in transporting nutrients throughout your body, including essential ones for fighting off infections. Drinking plenty of water keeps your blood pumping, organs functioning efficiently, and decreases your chances of getting sick.
3. Daily Exercise To Stay Active: It is common to feel lethargic during winters due to excessive cold. However, it is important for everyone to practice daily exercises to stay healthy and active. According to several studies, it has been found that exercises help in boosting the immune system by circulating immune cells throughout the body. Mild to moderate exercises are sufficient to keep your immune system strong. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, exercise can help with slow-wave sleep, or deep sleep. It relaxes your mind and gives you an outlet for stress, leading to better sleep at night.
4. Take Proper Sleep: Getting proper sleep is important for overall functioning of the body. 6 to 8 hours of sleep are sufficient to keep your immune system strong. According to the Mayo Clinic, when you're sleeping, your immune system releases cytokines, an essential protein responsible for immune system cell growth, some of which protect your body from infection. When a person is unwell, it needs plenty of these cytokines for speedy recovery. Therefore, it is important to take enough sleep to stay healthy.
5. Take Balanced Diet: A balanced diet is important for overall functioning of the body. Consuming nutrient rich foods, especially foods rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc are essential for boosting the immune system. According to Harvard University, a diet full of fruits and vegetables, lean protein and whole grains can help keep your immune system running properly. Red meat, oranges, salmon, tomatoes, tuna, and broccoli have been found to be beneficial for strong immunity.
6. Reduce Sugar Intake: Taking excessive sugar is not good for overall health. It has been found that high sugar intake has a negative effect on White Blood Cells (WBCs) - the cells that protect our body against infections. Therefore, it is recommended to reduce the consumption of sugar in your diet to stay healthy.
7. Avoid Stress: Although, taking stress is harmful for overall health, it has been found that increased stress levels can have a negative effects on the immune system. According to the Cleveland Clinic, when you're stressed out, your body produces fewer lymphocytes - white blood cells that boost immunity. Stress can also increase your cortisol levels, which can lead to inflammation and a dip in immune levels. Therefore, people must avoid stress to stay happy and healthy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)