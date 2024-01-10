When Will Makar Sankranti, Lohri, & Pongal Be Celebrated? Know Dates & Muhurat

Makar Sankranti, Lohri, & Pongal dates
In India, as the New Year begins, people start to prepare to welcome the first festivals of the season. With the first week of January getting over, we begin preparations to celebrate the harvest festivals that are marked across India during the winter. The first crop yield during the New Year is a matter of joy and success for people in the country, and it is commemorated with vigor and pomp. The first harvest festivals of the year are Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, and Magh Bihu. Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, and Magh Bihu are the most significant festivals observed across different regions of India, each with its unique traditions, customs, and flavors. In 2024, these festivals hold a special place in the hearts of millions as they usher in the joyous season of harvest.
Lohri is celebrated predominantly in North India, particularly in Punjab. The Punjabi folk festival - also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi - marks the passing of the winter solstice and falls a day before Makar Sankranti. It marks the culmination of winter and the onset of longer days. The festival is characterized by bonfires, traditional folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda, and the singing of Punjabi folk songs. Families and communities come together around the bonfire and toss the sesame seeds, sugarcane, and popcorn into the flames while seeking blessings for prosperity. Lohri is also associated with the harvest of winter crops like sugarcane and mustard.
Date - 13th January, 2024
Tritiya Tithi: up to 07:59 AM, January 14
Chaturthi Tithi: up to 04:59 AM, January 15
Brahma Muhurta: 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM
Pongal is the four-day harvest festival that coincides with the Tamil month of Thai. While Makar Sankranti is celebrated in North India, Pongal is observed in Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Sri Lanka. Pongal refers to a traditional dish that is made of boiled rice, lentils, and sweeteners such as jaggery or sugar. It is offered to the gods as a form of gratitude for the bountiful harvest during the festival. Pongal witnessed the boiling over of the first harvested rice as a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Homes are adorned with kolams, and families gather to cook the traditional Pongal dish. The first day of the festival is called Bhogi Pongal, the second is Surya Pongal, the third is Mattu Pongal, and the fourth is Kannum Pongal. The festival also honors livestock, with cattle being adorned with garlands and painted horns.
Date - January 15, Monday to January 18, Thursday
Sunrise time on January 15 (Monday)- 7:14 AM
Sunset time on Bhogi Pongal- 5:57 PM.
The harvesting festival of Makar Sankranti comes after Lohri. Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. People worship the new yield and share it with their loved ones. This year it is celebrated on January 14th, 2024. This festival is known by various names across India like Uttarayan in Gujarat, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Maghi in Punjab, etc. The day is synonymous with flying colorful kites, which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. Families come together and prepare traditional dishes like tilgul, sesame, and jaggery sweets, emphasizing the importance of warmth and sweetness in relationships.
Date - 14th January, 2024
Sankranti Moment*: 15 Jan, 02:45 AM
Punya Kaal Muhurta: 07:14 AM - 12:36 PM
Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta: 07:14 AM - 09:02 AM
