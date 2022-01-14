ADVERTISEMENT

Ketli Pitha: Assamese Signature Snack For Your Bihu Celebration

Oh-so-delicious aroma of Bhapa Pitha.

Zijah Sherwani
What The Food
Video Input : Anjana Dutta

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Magh Bihu is the festive of food which marks the end of harvesting season in Assam. With the meals like Jalpan, Laroo and Fish recipes cooked in every Assamese households for this festival, there is one authentic cuisine found in every corner of this state through out the year. Ketli Pitha or Tekeli Pitha (rice cake) is the heartly meal without which the Bihu festival will lose it's charm.

Rice powder, jaggery and coconut.

Rice powder, jaggery and coconut.

(Photo: Anjana Dutta)

The symphony of rice, jaggery and coconut is mixed with hands to form crumbly texture and then wrapped around the cloth.

Kettle for steam.

Kettle for steam.

(Photo: Anjana Dutta)

Then spread over the kettle lead to cook in steam without any oil and spices.

Pitha.

Pitha.

(Photo: Anjana Dutta)

Pitha is served with Tea.

Pitha is served with Tea.

(Photo: Anjana Dutta)

This signature snack resembles Idli and is usually served with tea. The heady aroma of un-moulded Pitha will draw you to the streets of Assam.

