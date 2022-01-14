Ketli Pitha: Assamese Signature Snack For Your Bihu Celebration

Video Input : Anjana Dutta

Magh Bihu is the festive of food which marks the end of harvesting season in Assam. With the meals like Jalpan, Laroo and Fish recipes cooked in every Assamese households for this festival, there is one authentic cuisine found in every corner of this state through out the year. Ketli Pitha or Tekeli Pitha (rice cake) is the heartly meal without which the Bihu festival will lose it's charm.