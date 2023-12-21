OnePlus 12 and 12R Launch on 23 January: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch Live?

OnePlus 12 and 12R will be launched in India on 23 January 2023. Details here.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
OnePlus 12 and 12R Launch Date in India: Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch 'OnePlus 12' and 'OnePlus 12R' in India on Tuesday, 23 January 2023 during an event 'Smooth Beyond Belief.' The event will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In addition to the flagship smartphones, the company is anticipated to launch the OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 3 at the event. However, the company has not confirmed it yet.
Interested people who wish to attend the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event must note down that the sale of tickets will commence from Wednesday, 3 January 2023. The tickets will be available at Paytm Insider and official website, oneplus.in. Red Cable Club (RCC) members can purchase the event tickets at a 50 percent discount, if booked on the official website.
The OnePlus 12 and 12R launch event 'Smooth Beyond Belief' will take place on Tuesday, 23 January 2023.
The OnePlus 12 and 12R launch event will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The OnePlus 12 and 12R launch event will be held on 23 January at Gate No. 4 Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, National Stadium, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001.
The OnePlus 12 and 12R launch event may be watched live on the official website of the company and social media platforms.
According to the company, here is the list of confirmed features and specifications of OnePlus 12.
Modern and elegant design.
Powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3.
4th-Gen Hasselblad camera.
50W AIRVOOC for ultra-fast charging.
As per tipsters, following are the tipped features and specifications of OnePlus 12R.
A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
A triple rear camera unit consisting of 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, 32 MP telephoto camera on rear side.
It may run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
