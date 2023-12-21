OnePlus 12 and 12R Launch on 23 January: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch Live?

OnePlus 12 and 12R Launch Date in India: Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch 'OnePlus 12' and 'OnePlus 12R' in India on Tuesday, 23 January 2023 during an event 'Smooth Beyond Belief.' The event will start at 7:30 pm IST and will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In addition to the flagship smartphones, the company is anticipated to launch the OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 3 at the event. However, the company has not confirmed it yet.

Interested people who wish to attend the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event must note down that the sale of tickets will commence from Wednesday, 3 January 2023. The tickets will be available at Paytm Insider and official website, oneplus.in. Red Cable Club (RCC) members can purchase the event tickets at a 50 percent discount, if booked on the official website.