Fortnite Winter Festival 2023: Start Date, Time, How & Where To Get Free Rewards

Fortnite Winterfest 2023: Start date, time, how and where to get free rewards.
All the Fortnite game lovers must know that an amazing winter themed in-game amount is just around the corner. Fortnite Winter Festival 2023 will commence anytime this week and the gamers will be rewarded with plenty of free rewards. Considering the history, Fortnite Winterfest will provide lots of amazing and intriguing content for Fortnite gamers throughout the Christmas period, and there will not be any new updates during the holidays.
This year, the Fortnite Winterfest event will provide many free rewards to the gamers, including free cosmetics, Gliders, Black Blings, and two skins - Winterfest Bushranger and Holiday Boxy. A significant change is anticipated from the previous Winterfest. Epic Games Winterfest 2023 will ditch the cosy Winter Cabin, instead it will feature a new point of interest (POI) on the Fortnite Battle Royale map.
The Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is likely to start from today, 14 December 2023 at 12pm GMT / 7am EST / 4am PST.
The Fortnite Winterfest 2023 may end in early January, probably on 4 January 2024. All the gamers should take the advantage of Fortnite Christmas Holiday fest to unlock the free rewards.
All the gamers must know that during the Fortnite Winter Festival 2023, the free rewards won't be added to the 'Gift Hut' like previous years. Instead, players have to complete daily missions to unlock the free rewards.
