Fortnite Winter Festival 2023: Start Date, Time, How & Where To Get Free Rewards

All the Fortnite game lovers must know that an amazing winter themed in-game amount is just around the corner. Fortnite Winter Festival 2023 will commence anytime this week and the gamers will be rewarded with plenty of free rewards. Considering the history, Fortnite Winterfest will provide lots of amazing and intriguing content for Fortnite gamers throughout the Christmas period, and there will not be any new updates during the holidays.

This year, the Fortnite Winterfest event will provide many free rewards to the gamers, including free cosmetics, Gliders, Black Blings, and two skins - Winterfest Bushranger and Holiday Boxy. A significant change is anticipated from the previous Winterfest. Epic Games Winterfest 2023 will ditch the cosy Winter Cabin, instead it will feature a new point of interest (POI) on the Fortnite Battle Royale map.