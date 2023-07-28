What Is Ashura Celebrated For? History & Significance of the 10th Muharram

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and it is believed to be the holy month for the Muslims. Ashura is an important day for Islamic believers, it is the 10th day of Muharram, also known as the day of Mourning. Ashura 2023 date in India is 29 July.

For the Muslim community around the world, Muharram is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramzan, the other three months include— Dhu Al Qadah, Dhu Al Hijjah, and Rajab.

It is believed that Ashura is the day when Imam Hussein Ali, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad, was martyred. Muslims around the world fast on this day as the Prophet Mohammed did. People fast with the hope that their sins of the past year will be forgiven.