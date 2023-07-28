What Is Ashura Celebrated For? History & Significance of the 10th Muharram

Know the history and significance of Ashura
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and it is believed to be the holy month for the Muslims. Ashura is an important day for Islamic believers, it is the 10th day of Muharram, also known as the day of Mourning. Ashura 2023 date in India is 29 July.
For the Muslim community around the world, Muharram is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramzan, the other three months include— Dhu Al Qadah, Dhu Al Hijjah, and Rajab.
It is believed that Ashura is the day when Imam Hussein Ali, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad, was martyred. Muslims around the world fast on this day as the Prophet Mohammed did. People fast with the hope that their sins of the past year will be forgiven.
The day of Ashura is observed differently by Shia and Sunni Muslims. For Sunni Muslims, Ashura marks the day when Prophet Moses and the Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh's tyranny by crossing the Red Sea thus on this day they fast and thank Allah for helping them. They also perform acts of charity and good deeds.
Shia Muslims observe Ashura as a day of mourning to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. His martyrdom is a symbol of resistance against injustice and oppression thus Shia Muslims observe this day as a day of mourning, they listen to sermons and reflect on the sacrifice and courage of Imam Hussein.
The word Muharram means ‘not permitted’ or ‘forbidden’ thus Muslims avoid taking part in activities like warfare and instead use this period for prayer and reflection. However, the way Ashura is observed can differ depending on the cultural and regional traditions.
