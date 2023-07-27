World Nature Conservation Day 2023 Date: History, Significance & Other Details

World Nature Conservation Day 2023: Know the date, history, significance, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
World Nature Conservation Day is recognized annually on 28 July. The main purpose of celebrating this day is to create awareness among people about the importance of natural environment and its resources.
Nature plays an essential role in supporting life on Earth, besides maintaining overall balance of the planet. Reckless use of natural resources have raised an immediate need to adopt conservational measures and achieve sustainability.
World Nature Conservation Day is a reminder for people to take action against the exploitation of natural resources, and preserve the natural beauty for the upcoming generations.
Earth is our home and it is our core responsibility to protect its resources like wildlife, flora, fauna, oceans, and mountains. Global warming, wildlife extinction, droughts, air pollution, water pollution, and soil pollution are some of the prime examples of reckless use of natural resources.
This year, the World Nature Conservation Day will be celebrated on Friday, 28 July 2023.
The exact history behind celebrating the World Nature Conservation Day is still unknown. However, the main purpose behind celebrating this day is to educate people about the benefits of conservation and preservation of natural resources.
The World Nature Conservation Day aims to highlight the significance of biodiversity preservation, protection of ecosystems, and environmental balance for the benefit of present and future generations.
The theme of World Nature Conservation Day 2023 is not known yet.
Nature plays a significant role in supporting the survival of living beings on the planet Earth. Due to our selfish needs, we have left no stone unturned to exploit the natural resources. If the reckless use of nature and its precious continues at an alarming pace, our upcoming generations won't get an opportunity to leverage the natural resources.
The significance of celebrating the World Nature Conservation Day is to create awareness among people about the risks of overexploitation of natural resources, and the immediate need to protect them. There are countless reasons why we should preserve the nature and its resources, some of them include:
To maintain ecological balance and therefore support life.
To make sure that the upcoming generations are able to access the natural resources.
To ensure protection and preservation of biodiversity at all levels.
To support environmentalists in preserving the natural resources and ensure that the human race survives.
To treat nature with care and love so that we can avoid natural disasters and live in harmony.
