Zilingo Ex-CEO Ankiti Bose’s Management Style Undermined Business: Report

In May this year, after a two-month long suspension, Zilingo's former CEO Ankiti Bose was fired by the fashion e-commerce start-up over financial irregularities.

From the outside, Zilingo's collapse seemed sudden, but insiders saw red flags years ago as tensions began rising within the top management, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

Bose, described as a celebrity who travelled across the globe to speak at tech gatherings, had a management style which undermined the business and alienated employees, those who worked under her told the publication.