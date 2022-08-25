Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, and Why Is It Celebrated

Hartalika Teej, one of the three main Teej festivals celebrated by Hindu women, is a part of the old tradition in which Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati are worshipped. The festival is mainly celebrated by devotees in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

Let's have a quick look at the date, time, Puja Tithi, rituals, and significance of Hartalika Teej 2022.