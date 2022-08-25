Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, and Why Is It Celebrated

Happy Hartalika Teej 2022.
Hartalika Teej, one of the three main Teej festivals celebrated by Hindu women, is a part of the old tradition in which Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati are worshipped. The festival is mainly celebrated by devotees in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.
Let's have a quick look at the date, time, Puja Tithi, rituals, and significance of Hartalika Teej 2022.
According to the Hindu Panchang, the women celebrate Hartalika Teej on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Both married and unmarried women fast on this occasion.
This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on 30 August 2022. The Tritiya Tithi will be effective from 3:20 pm on 29 August to 3:33 pm on 30 August. The Hartalika prataha kaal puja can be performed from 5:58 am to 8:31 am on 30 August.
On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, women observe fasts and do not even drink water throughout the day.
If a woman observes the fast of Hatalika Teej, she cannot break it in between. She has to perform all the rituals.
Women can even stay awake at night and sing religious hymns.
According to beliefs, Devi Parvati's father was against her wish to marry Shiva since he had already accepted Lord Vishnu's proposal for marriage. Therefore, Devi Parvati hid in a wild, dense forest to avoid the situation with the help of her friends. Devi Parvati had performed intense penance to please Lord Shiva, and it was only this time that she succeeded in winning his attention and his heart.
Therefore, on this day, people worship Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati as married women pray for a blissful married life and unmarried girls wish to marry boys as per their liking.
