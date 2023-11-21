Top Five Places To Travel in India This Winter With Family and Friends; Details

Know the places you can travel to this winter here.
(Photo: iStock)
Winters are near and it is the best time to travel. People like to travel with their friends and family during this time of the year because it is cool and pleasant. It is also a great way to end the year and start another chapter on a fresh note. You should find an interesting place to travel this holiday season with your loved ones and make new memories. Travelling to new areas is the best way to unwind.
Indian winters are the best because it has everything to offer, starting from thrill in Himachal Pradesh to relaxing in Goa. There are a lot of destinations you can choose from in India in case you are planning a trip this winter season. We will help you select a holiday place to enjoy by stating a few destinations.
Here are five places in India you can visit with your friends and family this winter season. Make sure to select hotels with a mesmerising view to enjoy with your loved ones during the holidays.
Gulmarg
Gulmarg, in Jammu and Kashmir, is situated in the snow-capped mountains. It is one of the best destinations for all mountain lovers who are brave enough to embrace the cold weather.
Gangtok
Gangtok in Sikkim is an interesting travel destination this winter season. You can wake up to the view of the first rays of the sun hitting the Kanchenjunga mountain tops.
Travellers can visit the Buddhist pilgrims and run away from the chaos in the metropolitan cities. This hill station has a lot to offer to adventurous people and travel enthusiasts. One must note that Whitewater rafting in Teesta is a popular activity that you must try.
Auli
Auli is a snow destination in India that is popular for its pollution-free environment. It is located in Uttarakhand. You can see a lot of apple orchards, oaks and deodars here. You must visit the town of Joshimath via cable car if you visit Auli this winter season.
Munnar
Munnar is popularly known as the "Kashmir of the South". If you are a nature lover who is attracted to lush greenery, this is the correct destination for you. Travellers can go for a picnic at Echo Point, climb the Anamudi Peak, and try different tea flavours here.
Udaipur
Udaipur, in Rajasthan, has become quite popular over the years as a wedding destination. However, it is important to note that this place is the perfect travel destination for winter as well. The weather is pleasant and you can wake up to a clear blue sky.
The royal forts, the glowing lakes, and the rich history are some of the attractive features of Udaipur. It is popularly known as the "Blue City".
