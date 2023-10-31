Good News! Indians Can Now Travel Without a Visa to Thailand Till May 2024

If you are planning a trip to Thailand next month, here is some good news for you.
According to a Reuters report, Thailand will waive visa requirements for arrivals from India and Taiwan from next month, November 2023 to May 2024, a government official said on Tuesday, 31 October in a bid to draw in more tourists as high season approaches.
“Arrivals from India and Taiwan can enter Thailand for 30 days,” spokesperson Chai Wacharonke told Reuters in terms of how long tourists will be able to stay in Thailand without a visa.
Earlier, Thailand provided a visa-on-arrival for all tourists and the process as claimed by thousands was easy and hassle-free.
From January to October 29, there were 22 million visitors to Thailand, generating 927.5 billion baht ($25.67 billion), according to the latest government data.
According to Reuters, “Thailand is targeting about 28 million arrivals this year, with the new government hoping the travel sector can offset continued weak exports that have constrained economic growth.”
However, India and Taiwan are not the first countries that the Thailand Government has waived off visa requirements for, earlier in September they had done it for Chinese tourists.
