Indian Passport Gets Stronger! You Can Now Travel to 57 Countries Visa-Free

The latest update to the Henley Passport Index is out! And it's good news for Indian passport holders, the Indian passport is now stronger than before.

India has improved its position from last year and jumped six spots on the index from 87th place in July 2022 to 81 this year, along with Togo and Senegal, with visa-free access to 57 countries.

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has recently unveiled the Henley Passport Index for 2023, providing an extensive analysis of passport power and global mobility. Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index evaluated 199 passports and 227 travel destinations to determine their access and visa-free capabilities.