Indian Passport Gets Stronger! You Can Now Travel to 57 Countries Visa-Free

The latest update to the Henley Passport Index is out! And it's good news for Indian passport holders, the Indian passport is now stronger than before.
India has improved its position from last year and jumped six spots on the index from 87th place in July 2022 to 81 this year, along with Togo and Senegal, with visa-free access to 57 countries.
London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has recently unveiled the Henley Passport Index for 2023, providing an extensive analysis of passport power and global mobility. Based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the index evaluated 199 passports and 227 travel destinations to determine their access and visa-free capabilities.
In the latest rankings, Japan, which held the top position for five consecutive years, has now slipped to third place, while Singapore emerged as the new leader, boasting the world's most powerful passport. Singaporean citizens can enjoy visa-free entry to an impressive 192 destinations worldwide, making it the preferred travel document for globetrotters.
Followed by Germany, Italy, and Spain, all three countries sharing the second spot to visa-free access to 190 countries.
Indian citizens enjoy visa-free access and visas on arrival in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.
However, the passport requires a visa for 177 destinations, including prominent nations like the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Russia, the United States, South Africa and the entire European Union.
India's neighbour Pakistan is at 101st place, with just 33 nations allowing visa-free access. Taliban-occupied Afghanistan holds the last place at 104, with visa-free access to just 27 countries.
