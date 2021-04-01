IRCTC Partners With redBus to Offer Bus Ticketing Service

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) partnered with online bus ticket booking platform redBus to extend its online bus ticket booking service. IRCTC had earlier this year announced the service on its official website: bus.irctc.co.in.

The partnership will allow users to choose from more than 2,600 private bus operators and approximately 24,000 daily buses on IRCTC’s bus ticket booking platform, reported The Indian Express.

Moreover, IRCTC said that this integration will help them host around 1.2 million bus seats daily.