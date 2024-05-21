Holiday Destinations in India To Visit With Friends and Family in 2024; Details

Know the holiday destinations in India you can visit with your loved ones this year.
(Photo: iStock)
Holiday Destinations in India: It's time to put together a list of the best places to visit in India. From its vast deserts to its lush rainforests, and from its lofty mountains to its mysterious valleys, there are endless opportunities to embrace the country's rich natural beauty and vibrant culture.
You can plan an exciting vacation in India and spend a great time with your loved ones. Here are some holiday destinations in India that you should visit with friends and family:
Assam
The largest of the seven sisters of the north-east, Assam is a place that is sure to charm visitors with its stunning natural beauty and its vibrant cultural heritage. The Assamese landscape is home to lush wild forests, raging rivers, and sprawling tea plantations, providing a unique experience for anyone who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Bikaner
If you're looking for an unforgettable experience, the International Camel Festival in Bikaner, Rajasthan, is the place to be. The festival showcases the majestic beauty of the Rajasthani culture amid the harsh monounscape.
Dalhousie
For those looking for a more low-key experience, the Dalhousie backcountry is a great option. The hiking trails in the area are sure to take you through dense forests and across raging rivers, providing stunning vistas of the Panjpula and Satdhara waterfalls. The St. Patrick's Church in Dalhousie is also a beautiful sight, with its elegant architecture and stunning interior.
Diu
Diu, located on the western coast of India, is a picturesque coastal town that is sure to mesmerise visitors with its scenic beauty. The town is home to a large Portuguese population, and its unique architectural heritage and vibrant nightlife make it a popular destination for travelers. The Diu Fort and the colorful charm of the quaint Vanakbara fishing village create a perfect amalgamation of contrasting beauty, while the town's beaches are its defining character.
Goa
The Goa region is famous for its water sports and beach parties. It's a great place to experience the adrenaline of a day trip. The flea market at An Arjuna is also a great place to pick up some souvenirs. In addition, the churches and temples in Goa offer a break from the partying.
Gulmarg
The home of the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering is an exciting adventure hub of the north. It is located in the Pir Panjal Mountain Range and is a slice of paradise on earth. This is a perfect destination for all seasons and you should visit it once.
Tawang
Tawang is the epitome of picture-postcard beauty with its colourful houses. This place is known for its Buddhist monasteries and trekking trails. You can plan a vacation to this place this year.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).