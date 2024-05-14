Best Summer Vacation Destinations in India for Families; Know the Places Here

Bhandardara, Maharashtra

If you're looking for a unique and offbeat experience, then Bhandardara, Maharashtra, is the best place to go. The charming hill station is located just 185 kilometers from Mumbai and offers stunning views of the River Pravara and the Sahayadri mountain range.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Another great option for families is to visit Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. This beautiful hill station is surrounded by lush green fields and mist-clad Nilgiri hills, and is home to a variety of interesting landmarks. Coonoor is just 18 kilometers away from Ooty and makes for an ideal summer destination for families.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

If you're looking for a more upscale experience, then Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh, is the best place to go. The town is located near Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, and is known for its beautiful hills, lakes, meadows, and apple orchards. The ravines, the waterfalls, the extensive meadows, and the stunning views of sunset and sunrise, all combine to make Khajjiar a perfect place for a family vacation.

Hemis National Park, Jammu & Kashmir

Hemis National Park, Jammu & Kashmir, is another great option. The national park is spread over 600 square kilometers, and is home to a unique amalgamation of snow-capped mountains and alpine forests. The Hemis Festival, which is held during the summer months, attracts visitors from all over the world. Families can also explore the park to learn about the diverse ecosystems and endangered species that reside there.