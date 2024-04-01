Top Places To Visit in India During Summer; Know Popular Tourist Spots & Details

Despite the scorching heat that prevails in most parts of the country, India still has a lot of places that are ideal for a summer holiday. You can plan your weekend getaways and vacations without worrying about the unbearable heat. Plan your vacations and select a place in India that is ideal for you during the season. Most people visit the hill stations during the summers because it provides a respite from the heat so it's better to book your hotels early.
It may be a difficult task to choose the most suitable destination for your trip. You have to select a place depending on the time and your company. For example, if you are looking to go for a weekend trip, make sure to select a place that is near your location to avoid wasting time on travelling.
Here are some destinations you can visit this summer season with your friends and family. All of these destinations have their beauty and uniqueness that is sure to capture your attention.
Summer Holiday: Best Places To Visit in India
Manali
You can experience the majestic snow-capped mountains in Manali and enjoy the chill weather. Some of the awe-inspiring places in Manali include the Rohtang Pass, the Nyingmapa Buddhist Temple and the Himalayan National Park. You can take part in different adventure sports like rafting, trekking, and camping. Visit this place during the summer season if you have never been there before.
Shimla
Shimla is a perfect mix of modern India and the ancient history of colonialism. You can explore Mall Road to enjoy the local culture and visit the halls of the magnificent Viceregal Lodge. You must visit this place if you love nature.
Darjeeling
This is a common name that pops up whenever you are planning a summer vacation. Located amongst the magical Himalayas, this hill station has a lot to offer. This place is also famous for its tea and the Toy Train.
Nainital
People in Delhi can book a weekend trip to Nainital during the summer season. This hill station is one of the best places in India. Some of the popular tourist spots include the Naina Peak and the High Altitude Zoo. You can also participate in activities like boating, rafting, paragliding, etc.
Gangtok
This place perfectly balances modern life with a mellow hill-station life. You can visit the Rumtek Monastery and participate in rafting on the Teesta. You can also visit the Nathu La Pass in Gangtok. Make sure to book your hotels early so that you can enjoy the perfect summer vacation with your loved ones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)