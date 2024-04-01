Top Places To Visit in India During Summer; Know Popular Tourist Spots & Details

Despite the scorching heat that prevails in most parts of the country, India still has a lot of places that are ideal for a summer holiday. You can plan your weekend getaways and vacations without worrying about the unbearable heat. Plan your vacations and select a place in India that is ideal for you during the season. Most people visit the hill stations during the summers because it provides a respite from the heat so it's better to book your hotels early.

It may be a difficult task to choose the most suitable destination for your trip. You have to select a place depending on the time and your company. For example, if you are looking to go for a weekend trip, make sure to select a place that is near your location to avoid wasting time on travelling.