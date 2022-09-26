Happy Navratri: Tips to Break Fast in a Healthy Way

Navratri has officially begun today, 26 September 2022 and it will end with Dussehra on 5 October 2022. Navratri is an auspicious festival for the Hindus and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zest among the people.
Various organizations collect money and spend the money on planning events and putting up pandals to celebrate the festivities.
People also fast during the 9 days of worshipping Goddess Shakti and a few of them fast on the eighth and ninth day of Navratri. Fasting can be unhealthy if not done properly. It is important to break the fast in the right way. So, here are the dos and don'ts for breaking a fast.
The best way to break your fast is by eating something light instead of fried or sugary desserts. The first meal post-fast should be easy to digest and low in calories.
If you are someone who ate fruits while observing the fast, make sure to include yogurt, vegetables, and salads in your post-fast meals.
Do not eat oily, fried, and heavy meals after breaking the fast. First, let your body adjust to the light foods then slowly introduce the heavy meals.
Once your appetite gets back to normal, you can also include grains and pulses that were not allowed during the fast.
Make sure to eat small portions of food every three hours instead of three big meals if you were on a strict fast without food and water.
Make sure to maintain the number of fluids post-fast like you did while observing fast else your body will get dehydrated while adjusting to normal eating habits.
Try avoiding spicy and oily foods to prevent digestion issues and acidity.
Make sure to break the fast with veggies and juice. Do not drink juice alone else it will result in a spike in blood sugar levels.
