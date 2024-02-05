Surajkund Mela 2024: Theme, History, & Significance

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is an annual crafts fair organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and the Haryana Tourism Department. The fair, which takes place in Haryana's Faridabad, celebrates the rich cultural heritage and diversity of India.

This year, the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from 1 February to 10 February. The fair will showcase a wide range of traditional art including handlooms, textiles, pottery, woodwork, and more. It will also include several cultural performances including folk dances, music, and other traditional art forms.

Let's take a look at the theme, history, and significance of Surajkund Mela 2024.