World Wetlands Day 2024: History, Importance, Theme, and Everything To Know Here

World Wetlands Day 2024: Know the history and importance of the day here.
(Photo: iStock)
World Wetlands Day 2024: World Wetlands Day is observed on 2 February, every year. This year, it falls on Friday.
It is an international day dedicated to promoting the conservation and sustainable management of wetlands. Wetlands are defined as any area of land that is primarily covered by water, either permanently or seasonally.
Wetlands are home to a wide variety of plants and animals, and play a vital role in regulating the water cycle. They help to prevent flooding, improve water quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, wetlands are being threatened at an alarming rate due to human activities such as drainage, pollution, and overfishing.
In 1971, the Ramsar Convention was adopted, and in 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 75/317, which established 2 February as World Wetlands Day. The day has been established in order to draw attention to the importance of wetlands for human health and the planet.
The theme emphasizes the interconnectedness between wetlands and various aspects of human wellbeing, including physical, mental, and environmental health. Wetlands are crucial to ensuring human health and well-being for future generations.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)