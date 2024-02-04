World Cancer Day 2024: Theme, Wishes, Messages & Quotes

World Cancer Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death across the world. Each year, millions of lives are saved by implementing resource-appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection, and treatment. The United Nations, the World Health Organization, and other UN agencies in recent years have recognized the urgent need for a global commitment.
World Cancer Day is observed every year with a particular theme. The day is organized by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). WHO has designed a guide to cancer early diagnosis. Since detecting cancer early will help to effectively reduce the mortality associated with cancer. Various types of cancer occur but the most common cancers that affect people of India are lung, breast, cervical, neck, brain, and colorectal cancer. There are several types of cancer, usually named for the organs or tissues where the cancers form. World cancer day is celebrated every year on 4 February and today we highlight the history, significance, and theme of World Cancer Day 2024.
The theme for World Cancer Day 2024 is "Close The Care Gap". This theme brings attention to the differences in cancer care available worldwide. Individuals in specific areas, with limited financial resources, or belonging to marginalized groups many times encounter challenges in getting proper cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
1. "Cancer opens many doors. One of the most important is your heart.” – Greg Anderson
2. “You have to be willing to give up the life you planned, and instead, greet the life that is waiting for you.” - Joseph Campbell
3. “Hope is like the sun, which, as we journey toward it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us.” - Samuel Smiles
4. "Don't let pain define you, let it refine you." - Tim Fargo
5. “Cancer didn’t bring me to my knees, it brought me to my feet.” - Michael Douglas
6. “There’s no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I’ve learnt is to never let it hold me back. I’d rather dress up and show up!” -Sonali Bendre
7. “You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.” – Dave Pelzer
8. "Cancer is a marathon – you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step." - Sarah Betz Bucciero.
9. “Cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer the spirit.” - Unknown
10. “Our way is not soft grass; it’s a mountain path with lots of rocks. But it goes upwards, forward, toward the sun.” - Ruth Westheimer
