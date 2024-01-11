Join Us On:
Video From Haryana Showing Poorly-Constructed Road Falsely Shared as Punjab

This video is two months old and is from a village in Haryana's Ambala district.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a man wearing a turban scrapping building materials off the road with his bare hands is being shared as one from Punjab blaming the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the poorly constructed roads.

What are the users saying?: Those sharing wrote that it showed the honest work of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

This video is two months old and is from a village in Haryana's Ambala district.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Is this true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is from a village in Ambala in Haryana, which is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and shows the man commenting on the condition of the road in the village.

How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple frames and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video on Facebook by a page called Naraingarh Uday from 21 November 2023.

  • We compared the frames and found similarities.

This video is two months old and is from a village in Haryana's Ambala district.

Here are the similarities between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • It was uploaded with the caption which read that development work was underway between Dehri Mod to Behloli village in the Ambala district of Haryana.

  • The caption also clarified that the video was not from Punjab.

  • We reached out to the admin of the page, who is also a journalist, Dharmveer, who further clarified that the video was from Haryana.

  • We came across another post on Facebook showing the same viral video, which also said that the video was from Haryana.

What happened in the video? The Quint spoke to local reporter Lokesh Kumar, who told us that the man was scrapping off poor building material used to construct the road. Lokesh also said that the incident was from November 2023.

Conclusion: The claim that the poorly constructed road was built by the AAP government in Punjab is false. The road was built in Haryana.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Aam Aadmi Party   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

