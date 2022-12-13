Skincare: Tips to Get Rid of Blackheads

Blackheads are one of the most common and initial forms of acne. You must know that oily skin is more vulnerable to blackheads but anyone can get them. They result in clogging the pores with excess oil, and dead skin cells. The excess oil is known as sebum which is secreted from the sebaceous glands.

Blackheads have open surfaces which creates oxidation and leads to a dark color. It is a bad idea to pinch or push them. Instead here are a few tips that can help tackle blackheads easily.