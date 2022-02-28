Maha Shivratri 2022: Significance of Nandi Idol's Position in Front of Shiva

The idol of Nandi is seated on four legs to denote stability.
(Photo: iStock)
The devotees of Lord Shiva are going to celebrate Maha Shivratri 2022 on 1 March 2022.
Most of the devotees wonder what can be the reason behind this. Here is detailed reasoning behind why the idol of Nandi is placed in a seated position in front of Shiva.
According to the Sastras and Hindu scriptures, every symbolic form holds a deep significance and meaning.
The idol of Nandi, which is a bull, is the symbol of Jeeva that is an Individual Soul.
Nandi denotes that man should also turn their attention away from Nature or Prakriti and focus on Shiva.
People often misunderstand meditation as a form of activity. Rather, meditation should be regarded as the receptive quality to feel and experience love.
The four legs of the idol of Nandi represent Sathya that is Truth, Dharma meaning Righteousness, Shanti which is Peace and Prema which is Love. The idol makes devotees believe that the purpose of a human being is to experience Moksha.
When an individual has control of Gyan Indriyas and Karm Indriyas their soul final has the chance to merge into the supreme soul.
Human beings realise to see God in everything and love every creation of God.
It is also believed that no one should stand between Nandi and Shiva. In fact, the devotees should look at Shiva through space between the two ears of the idol of Nandi.
The merger of Nandi with Eshwara also known as Lord Shiva is called Nandeeshwara that is Bull-God.