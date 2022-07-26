Sawan Shivaratri 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Messages, and Greetings

The month of Sawan holds a special place in Hinduism. Hindus observe fast on the Mondays of this month and worship Lord Shiva. During this period, Lord Shiva is worshipped every day.

In Hinduism, it is believed that the month of Sawan is the month of Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan began on 14 July 2022 and ends on 12 August; the first Sawan Somvaar was celebrated on 18 July.

People worship the Shivling and offer milk, curd, and Gangajal to Lord Shiva. People also visit temples, observe fast, and seek his blessings on the Sawan Somvaar.

26 July 2022 marks the occasion of Sawan Shivratri, an auspicious festival for Hindus. The devotees perform various pujas, such as Rudra Abhishek, chant the Mahamrutunjaya mantra, and perform Shiv Aarti to please him and seek his blessings.

