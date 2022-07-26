Sawan Shivaratri 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Messages, and Greetings

Happy Sawan Shivratri: Send these wishes, images, quotes and messages to you loved ones.
The month of Sawan holds a special place in Hinduism. Hindus observe fast on the Mondays of this month and worship Lord Shiva. During this period, Lord Shiva is worshipped every day.
In Hinduism, it is believed that the month of Sawan is the month of Shiva. This year, the month of Sawan began on 14 July 2022 and ends on 12 August; the first Sawan Somvaar was celebrated on 18 July.
People worship the Shivling and offer milk, curd, and Gangajal to Lord Shiva. People also visit temples, observe fast, and seek his blessings on the Sawan Somvaar.
26 July 2022 marks the occasion of Sawan Shivratri, an auspicious festival for Hindus. The devotees perform various pujas, such as Rudra Abhishek, chant the Mahamrutunjaya mantra, and perform Shiv Aarti to please him and seek his blessings.
Share these wishes, greetings, images, and WhatsApp status on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri 2022.
Happy Sawan Somvaar 2022
Happy Sawan Shivratri
Har har Mahadev
This Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva help you discover your hidden potential and inner self. May you get closer to him.
May Lord Shiva shower on you his choicest blessings that bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony to your life. Happy Sawan Shivratri.
May Lord Shiva help you get rid of all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness, and success. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022!
This Sawan Somvar, experience the mystical beauty of the auspicious day and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Happy Sawan Shivratri!
May the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Sawan Shivratri, everyone!
Wishing you and your family a joyful Sawan Shivratri! May god fill your lives with everlasting happiness and fill your life with peace and prosperity. Happy Shivratri!
Om Namah Shivay. Heartiest blessings to you and your family on this holy occasion of Shivratri.
