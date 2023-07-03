Sawan 2023 Start & End Date: Sawan Somwar Dates; Know the Complete Schedule Here

In India, the monsoon season starts in the month of Sawan. It is important to note that this year, Sawan or Shravan is scheduled to begin on 4 July and end on 31 August. This month is considered extremely holy and auspicious for people who worship Lord Shiva. It is believed that people who pray during this month are blessed with prosperity, peace, success, and happiness. Lord Shiva devotees take the Sawan month very seriously and conduct prayers.

It is important to note that Sawan 2023 will go on for 59 days and include eight Sawan Somwars or Mondays. It is important to note that this is the longest Sawan month in about nineteen years. Usually, there are four Sawan Somwars but this year it is eight. People who are planning to observe the month should know the dates.