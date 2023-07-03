Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance, & Wishes to Share

Guru Purnima is an auspicious Hindu festival. The day is observed to honour and pay respect to spiritual gurus. It is important to note that Guru Purnima 2023 will be observed on Monday, 3 July, in the country. This festival is also known as Vyasa Purnima and is observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. People wait to celebrate this festival and it is just around the corner. Know all the important details here.

One should know the Guru Purnima puja timings and rituals. This festival holds great significance as it teaches us to express gratitude to spiritual gurus and teachers. Guru Purnima 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Monday so the preparations have begun. This day helps us understand the importance of knowledge and wisdom. Everyone should celebrate the day with their families.