Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Wishes & Messages: Wishing Eid Mubarak in Different Languages

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the important festivals of the Muslim community and it is celebrated by them across the world. This festival is an auspicious celebration for all Muslim people day. It is considered as a festival of sacrifice. As per the Islamic calendar, the festival of Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah and it will be celebrated on 29 June this year. The date of the celebration varies every year depending upon the crescent Moon sighting.
All the people of the Muslim community first offer prayers to Allah in the morning and few people even visit Mecca during Eid to seek blessings of Allah. After completing the prayer rituals, the ritual of sacrifice is performed. People then exchange greetings, and gifts and distribute food, clothes, and money to the needy and poor people. Now let's have a look at the wishes, messages, and greetings of Eid-al-Adha in different languages.
May Allah shower his choicest blessings on you on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha this year. We all hope and pray for his blessings and protection.
On the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, may Allah bless everyone with the necessities like food, water, clothes, and a home to live. Spread positivity and prayers around.
May Allah give all of us the strength and courage to fight the evils and spread happiness, prosperity, and forgiveness around. Happy Eid-Al-Adha 2023.
ईद उल अधा पर, कामना है कि आपके बलिदानों पर विचार किया जाए और आपकी प्रार्थनाओं का उत्तर सर्वशक्तिमान द्वारा दिया जाए। ईद उल अधा की शुभकामनाएँ।
आशा है कि आपको और आपके परिवार को ईद-उल-अधा पर अल्लाह के प्यार और देखभाल का आशीर्वाद मिलेगा। आपको और आपके प्रियजनों को ईद-उल-अधा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
अल्लाह आपको हमेशा बलिदान देने के लिए तैयार रहने की शक्ति दे। हमेशा खुश रहो.
عید الاضحی کے موقع پر دعا ہے کہ اللہ آپ کے نیک اعمال اور قربانیوں کو قبول فرمائے۔ آپ کو عید مبارک۔
بقرعید کے موقع پر اللہ تعالیٰ سے دعا ہے کہ وہ آپ کو ہمیشہ برائیوں سے محفوظ رکھے اور آپ کی مدد فرمائے۔ میرے پیارے آپ کو بقرعید مبارک۔
بقرعید عید مبارک! میں آپ کو خوشی، خوشحالی، اور اچھی صحت کی خواہش کرتا ہوں۔
