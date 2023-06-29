Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Wishes & Messages: Wishing Eid Mubarak in Different Languages

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the important festivals of the Muslim community and it is celebrated by them across the world. This festival is an auspicious celebration for all Muslim people day. It is considered as a festival of sacrifice. As per the Islamic calendar, the festival of Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah and it will be celebrated on 29 June this year. The date of the celebration varies every year depending upon the crescent Moon sighting.

All the people of the Muslim community first offer prayers to Allah in the morning and few people even visit Mecca during Eid to seek blessings of Allah. After completing the prayer rituals, the ritual of sacrifice is performed. People then exchange greetings, and gifts and distribute food, clothes, and money to the needy and poor people. Now let's have a look at the wishes, messages, and greetings of Eid-al-Adha in different languages.