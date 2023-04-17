Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Death Anniversary: 10 Best Quotes & Interesting Facts

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Death Anniversary: Best Quotes and Facts of India's 2nd President.
(Photo: iStock)
The death anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is observed every year on 17 April. He is one of the greatest Indian figures and most eminent comparative religion and philosophy researchers of the 20th century. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on 5 September 1888 to a Telugu-speaking Niyogi Brahmin family, in Tiruttani of Chittoor district and his birthday is annually celebrated as Teacher's Day in the country.
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan received a Bharat Ratna award in 1954 and has played a great role in framing the education system of India. He bestowed his knowledge to many people and strongly believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was appointed as the first vice president of India in 1952, and the second president of the country in 1962.
Let us read about some inspirational quotes and interesting facts about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India on his death anniversary.
A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.
Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.
The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate.
The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.
Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness.
Religion is behavior and not mere belief.
God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.
Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.
Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite.
When we think we know we cease to learn.
True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is the only President of India who could not take part the Republic day celebrations due to his sickness.
Dr S. Radhakrishnan served as the first Vice President of India in 1952, and the second President of India in 1962.
Throughout his academic life, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan received scholarships.
According to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, education is the foundation of everything and that is why he is known as one of the greatest educationists of the country.
The birth anniversary of Dr S. Radhakrishnan is celebrated as the Teachers Day every year.
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan has served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University (1931-1936).
The first book of S. Radhakrishnan is 'The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore.' He believed greatly in the philosophy of Tagore.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)