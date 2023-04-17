Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Death Anniversary: 10 Best Quotes & Interesting Facts

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan received a Bharat Ratna award in 1954 and has played a great role in framing the education system of India. He bestowed his knowledge to many people and strongly believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was appointed as the first vice president of India in 1952, and the second president of the country in 1962.

Let us read about some inspirational quotes and interesting facts about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India on his death anniversary.