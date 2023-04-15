Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Anupam Kher Recalls Last Chat With His Friend

Recalling his last conversation with the actor Kher added, "On the 7th he came on my birthday, he called me up, maine kaha, 'Tu bohut thaka hua sound karraha hai' (I said, 'You sound very tired'). Kyu aesa karraha hai? Tu aesa kar hospital mein chala ja, check-in kar, don't admit yourself, go and check in'. Toh usne kaha, 'Don't worry, main abhi marne waala nahi hoon' (Go to the hospital and get yourself checked. He said, 'Don't worry, I am not going to die this early'). And after three hours he, unfortunately, left us."

Shabana Azmi also talked about Kaushik Talking to the late actor's daughter Vanshika, she said, "When you made the Instagram videos, he used to be so proud of you. He used to always say, 'See my daughter'. So, Vanshika, I promise to you today, what your father wanted for you, I will do it till the extent I can."

Satish Kaushik passed away on 8 March in New Delhi.