Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the ‘Nightingale of India'

Sarojini Naidu was born on 13 February 1879, in Hyderabad. She played a lot of crucial roles like an activist, renowned poet, and lyricist. It is also important to note that she played a major role in India’s struggle for freedom. She was popularly known as the Nightingale of India. Sarojini Naidu wrote poems for children in different genres such as patriotism, romance, and tragedy. She was one of the most renowned writers who was loved by many in the country.

Sarojini Naidu was about 12 years old when she began her career in literature. She wrote a play called "Maher Muneer" and earned immense recognition. People started appreciating her from across the world. Sarojini Naidu was awarded a scholarship from the Nizam of Hyderabad at the age of 16 and went to London's Kings College. It is important to remember her.