Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the ‘Nightingale of India'

Inspiring quotes by Sarojini Naidu to remember on her birth anniversary.
Sarojini Naidu was born on 13 February 1879, in Hyderabad. She played a lot of crucial roles like an activist, renowned poet, and lyricist. It is also important to note that she played a major role in India’s struggle for freedom. She was popularly known as the Nightingale of India. Sarojini Naidu wrote poems for children in different genres such as patriotism, romance, and tragedy. She was one of the most renowned writers who was loved by many in the country.
Sarojini Naidu was about 12 years old when she began her career in literature. She wrote a play called "Maher Muneer" and earned immense recognition. People started appreciating her from across the world. Sarojini Naidu was awarded a scholarship from the Nizam of Hyderabad at the age of 16 and went to London's Kings College. It is important to remember her.
Here are some inspiring and popular quotes by Sarojini Naidu that you should remember on her birth anniversary on 13 February:
"When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today, because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work."
"Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease."
"Sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals of Islam, because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."
"One needs a Seer's Vision and an Angel's voice to be of any avail. I do not know of any Indian man or woman today who has those gifts in their most complete measure."
"Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rife, Shall sweet love prosper or high dreams have place Amid the tumult of reverberant strife 'Twixt ancient creeds, 'twixt race and ancient race, That mars the grave, glad purposes of life, Leaving no refuge save thy succouring face?"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)