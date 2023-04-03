Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 Interesting Facts To Know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary is observed every year on 3 April to commemorate the valiant Maratha warrior king and his bravery on the battlefield.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj led the foundation of the Maratha Empire and is renowned for his warfare strategies, administrative skills, heroism, and other gallantry skills. He was born in the Bhonsle Maratha clan, in present-day Maharashtra on 19 February 1630.

Shivaji Bhonsle, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji, died on 3 April 1680 at the age of 50. The reason of his death was sickness due to fever and dysentery.

Let us read some interesting facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha warrior king.