Rose Day 2023: Date, History and Significance of Rose Colours

Rose day is the first day of Valentine's week and it is celebrated on 7 February every year. It is believed that this day is meant for the people to gift red roses to their partners and paint the town red with red roses that signify love. But you can gift a rose to anyone depending on the color of the rose and its significance. We can also gift a rose to our parents, or to a friend, whom we love unconditionally. We can also practice self-love by buying ourselves roses, or flowers of our choice.

Let's know the history and significance of rose day and the different colors of roses.