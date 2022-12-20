In Photos: How a Flower Market in Delhi's Ghazipur Comes Alive Before Dawn

The morning rush at the flower market in Delhi's Ghazipur.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Considered to be one of India's most popular flower markets, Delhi's Ghazipur is home to hundreds of florists and their finest flowers. Even before their customers – mostly event management companies – make their way into the mandi early in the morning, the florists spend hours setting up their shops.
Here, Suhana is seen making garlands with her family. She says they start working at 12 am.
The sun isn't up yet, but Santosh is ready with his rajnigandhas. He boasts of stocking the finest of them.
Women seen segregating different types of flowers and tying them up.
Shukla has been running a rented shop in this market for over five years now. He mainly sells orchids.
Poonam and her family can be seen making rose garlands for weddings. She tells The Quint that she has been in this business for more than 13 years.
Canopies have been installed in multiple areas of the market, where people work all night long.
Akash, who works in one of the shops, makes marigold garlands.
A shop at the market stocks roses of different colours.
A florist takes a nap by a pile of flowers.
Bad flowers are being weeded out manually before the good ones are loaded into sacks.
The sacks are weighed and handed over to the dealers.
A customer seen bargaining with a florist.
Due to the early morning rush, the main entrance of the market is often jam-packed. Many workers climb the wall to go to the other side.
A florist sips a cup of tea in the morning.
"It's been 12 years now," says Shubham Rathore, who only trades rajnigandhas and roses.
This one-of-its-kind flower market is located near the Anand Vihar metro station.
The flower market is home to more than 300 flower shops and vendors, who sell a wide range of flowers, including the ones imported from Europe and Southeast Asia.
Traders and dealers head back with their flowers.
One morning, The Quint visited one of the most popular flower markets in the country – in Delhi's Ghazipur. Home to hundreds of florists and their finest flowers, the market comes alive even before the sun comes up.
Here's a glimpse of the early morning hustle and bustle of the Ghazipur flower market.
