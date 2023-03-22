Ramadan Mubarak 2023 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for DP & Status

Ramadan is an auspicious month that is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. The holy month of Ramadan holds great significance among the believers of Islam because the Holy Quran was revealed in this month.

Muslims celebrate the month of Ramadan with great enthusiasm. They observe fasts from dawn to dusk, recite Quran, perform obligatory prayers, do lots of charity, and restrain from eating or drinking anything till sunset.

The start date of Ramadan 2023 in India may be 22 or 23 March depending on the moon sighting. In other Muslim dominant countries like Saudi Arabia and Dubai, it is likely that the Ramadan 2023 will begin from 21 or 22 March 2023.

On this occasion of Ramadan 2023, we have curated some Ramadan Mubarak wishes, messages, and greetings for you that you can share with your loved ones or use as Facebook or WhatsApp DP and status.