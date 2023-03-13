Ramadan 2023: Date in India, Ramadan Start Date in UAE, Dubai, & Other Countries

Ramadan is an annual festival of the Muslims around the world. It is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar and it lasts for 30 days during which the Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, and do nightly communal prayers till Eid al-Fitr, the final day of Ramadan.

The origins of Ramadan can be traced back to the seventh century, when the Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran during the month of Ramadan. The revelation of the Quran to Muhammad began on the 27th night of Ramadan, a night that is known as Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power. It is the holiest night of the year and Muslims believe that praying on this night is more valuable than praying for a thousand months.