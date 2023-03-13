Ramadan 2023: Date in India, Ramadan Start Date in UAE, Dubai, & Other Countries

Know Ramadan 2023 date in India, UAE, Kuwait, and in other countries
(Image: iStock)
Ramadan is an annual festival of the Muslims around the world. It is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar and it lasts for 30 days during which the Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, and do nightly communal prayers till Eid al-Fitr, the final day of Ramadan.
The origins of Ramadan can be traced back to the seventh century, when the Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran during the month of Ramadan. The revelation of the Quran to Muhammad began on the 27th night of Ramadan, a night that is known as Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power. It is the holiest night of the year and Muslims believe that praying on this night is more valuable than praying for a thousand months.
During Ramadan, Muslims are required to abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours. The fast is broken at sunset with iftar, it consists of dates, water, and a light meal. Then Muslims perform the Maghrib prayer, the fourth of the five daily prayers in Islam.
In India, Ramadan 2023 is expected to begin on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 after the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan will end on Friday, 21 April 2023 Eid al-Fitr starting on Saturday, 22 or 23 April 2023.
Ramadan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2023 will begin on 23 March. Dates will be confirmed as per the moon sighting.
Indonesia- 22 March 2023 and Eid al Fitr on 21 April 2023.
Kuwait- 23 March 2023, Thursday followed by the Eid al Fitr festival on Friday, 21 April 2023.
Lebanon- 23 March, Thursday followed by the Eid al Fitr on 21 April, Friday
Maldives- 23 March 2023, Thursday followed by the Eid al Fitr on Friday, 21 April 2023.
Morocco- Ramadan on Thursday, 23 March 2023 followed by the Eid al Fitr festival on Friday, 21 April 2023.
North Macedonia- 22 March 2023, Wednesday followed by the Eid al Fitr festival on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
Pakistan- 22 March, Wednesday
Qatar- 23 March 2023 followed by Eid al Fitr festival on Friday, 21 April 2023.
Saudi Arabia- 23 March 2023, Thursday followed by Eid al Fitr festival on Friday,21 April 2023.
Senegal- 22 March 2023, Wednesday followed by Eid al Fitr on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
South Africa- 22 March 2023, Wednesday followed by Eid al Fitr festival on Friday, 21 April 2023.
Tunisia- 23 March 2023, Thursday followed by the Eid al Fitr festival on Friday, 21 April 2023.
Turkey- 23 March 2023, Thursday followed by the Eid al Fitr festival on Friday, 21 April 2023.
The International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences UAE has announced that Ramadan 2023 will be likely to fall on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
